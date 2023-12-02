Lewis Court in Sioux Falls gives back and shows off their festive lights for third year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday night, community members used their light display for a good cause. The families of Lewis Court near Tuthill Park in Sioux Falls boast what they call the most festive neighborhood in the city. For the third straight year, they hosted their “Christmas on the Court” to give less fortunate kids in the community a special Christmas.

One drive through the neighborhood may be enough to convince you that Lewis Court is the most festive in Sioux Falls. They regularly see plenty of cars pass through to look at their displays.

“It’s like you drive in this cul-de-sac and you almost feel like you’re driving into a Hallmark movie,” said Annie Welsh, a resident of Lewis Court.

One person they call their ‘neighborhood mayor’, ‘Big Al’, practically mandates it.

“He’s jovial and he said, ‘Welcome to the Court. Just so you know, we decorate,’” Welsh said. “And I was like, ‘Ok, great. Sure I’ll decorate my house.’ He’s like, ‘No. For Christmas. It’s not an option.”

“We moved in like in February and the girls came over,” said another resident, Erinn Williams. “This one [Annie Welsh] said, ‘Well, we decorate for Christmas. It’s not really optional.’ And my husband was like, ‘We are not doing that.’ And I of course was like, ‘Oh, we’re doing it.’ And then this happened.”

It’s easy to see how the Christmas spirit caught on. With seventeen kids living in the cul-de-sac alone, families of the neighborhood are committed to creating shining, singing, tasty and happy memories. No Mr. Grinch could stop them.

“My dad doesn’t like putting up more blow ones [blow up decorations] or getting out blow ones,” said Lucas Williams, Erinn’s son. “I just say, just ignore it.”

“We just get more, see,” Williams laughed. “I raised children just like me.”

For that same reason, Erinn Williams’ daughter, Lila, wanted other kids to experience the same joy this season.

“And she said, ‘Hey, Lila has this idea.’” said Welsh. “‘We all have a lot. I just think it’d be a really good idea if we took some time and did something for kids that don’t necessarily have the stuff that we do.’ ”

They hope to give kids a special Christmas by collecting toy donations and raising money for the Salvation Army.

“Make other kids feel that and help them to have the best Christmas they can,” Welsh explained It just feels really good.”

There is still one more night of the event. On Saturday night, organizers will be on the curb from 6 to 8 pm. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there and visitors can enjoy treats, make a donation and, of course, enjoy the light display. Their goal is to raise more money than last year, which was $2,751 plus many toys.

