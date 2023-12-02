New Corn Palace murals going up for 2024 after gap year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The world’s only Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota, is a staple of the state, and it’s an exciting time of year for the team there and visitors as new murals are now in the process of being put up after a gap year.

“We’re excited for our 2024 theme, famous South Dakotans,” said Doug Greenway, Corn Palace director. ”South Dakotans have certainly been on the Corn Palace before, and famous people have been on the Corn Palace, but we’ve never had the theme of famous South Dakotans. We’ve got a great variety of arts and entertainment and culture.”

The current murals are starting to look a little weathered after being up for an extra year. Greenway says this is not the first time they’ve had to make that decision.

“During World War II, during drought years in the 1930s, during the 1980s, there was a couple years they didn’t have enough corn, and last year, our particular part of Davidson County where our corn is grown just didn’t get enough rain,” Greenway said.

So far, two murals are completed, including NBA legend Mike Miller and Olympic gold medalist Billy Mills, and construction is nearly complete on “The Price Is Right” host Bob Barker, leaving just six murals to go.

When you go up on the lift, you’ll find decorating supervisor Jeff Hanson’s team hard at work.

“It’s a great feeling because you’re up there, and everyone that stops is just completely amazed. It is really neat on the art aspect to create something when you get done with a mural that takes 12 days like Bob Barker,” Hanson said.

There is hope that this year’s murals can draw the biggest tourist crowds they’ve seen, including those whose likeness is displayed on the wall.

”Mike Miller holds his annual Hoop City Classic here. He’s bannered to take a picture. We’re hoping to get Becky Hammon here to take a picture. If we can get some of these South Dakotans back, we think that’s going to build a lot of excitement about our murals, and we invite everybody over to see them,” Greenway said.

As part of a class, students at Dakota Wesleyan University are the ones who make the designs, and the process of putting together what next year will look like begins this month.

The six remaining murals include the following:

Oscar Howe: Corn Palace mural artist

Becky Hammon: WNBA player/coach

Charles Gemar: space shuttle astronaut

Wild Bill Hickok: sheriff legend

Joe Foss: WWII ace pilot/former South Dakota governor

Laura Ingalls Wilder: famous writer

