Northern State spoils return of mens wrestling to USF

Wolves defeat Cougars 42-6 in first duel hosted by University of Sioux Falls since 2011
Wolves defeat Coo 42-6
By Zach Borg and Ashley Gauer
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The No. 11 Northern State University wrestling team handed Sioux Falls their first NCAA Division II loss, defeating the Cougars by 36. The Wolves out-scored the Cougars 93-20 in individual dual competition recording one major decision, four technical falls, and three victories by fall.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 42, USF 6

Records: NSU 3-2 (1-0 NSIC), USF 0-1 (0-1 NSIC)

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • Sioux Falls took their first and only lead of the dual after a decision win at 125-pounds
  • That lead lasted just over two minutes, as Jason Henschel Jr. pinned Beau Klingensmith in the first period of the 133-pound bout
  • Braydon Mogle added four team points in the following weight, downing Beau Beavers with a score of 15-4
  • Northern then rattled off four straight technical falls led off by No. 1 Wyatt Turnquist defeating Cooper Sanders 15-0 at 2:34 in the first
  • No. 7 Devin Bahr added a 16-1 win over John Tyler at the 7-minute mark and Chase Bloomquist defeated Jayden Coulter 17-1 at 5:14 in the third, leading the team in points scored
  • Sam Kruger capped of the techs with a 16-0 win over Ashtin Johnson with 16 seconds remaining in the first, and Northern held a 30-3 lead over Sioux Falls
  • No .12 Treyton Cacek put together the fast match of the evening, recording a fall over Daevon Vereen at 1:58
  • USF grabbed their final win of the evening at 197-pound with a 6-2 decision
  • Nathan Schauer capped off the dual for NSU with six team points, pinning Logan Huckfelt at 3:24 in the second

UP NEXT

Northern returns to the mat next Thursday hosting No. 15 Augustana from Wachs Arena. Dual start time is set for 7 p.m. between the Wolves and Vikings.

