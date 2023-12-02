Northwestern volleyball sweeps Bellevue & pool play to advance to National Quarterfinals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The No. 1-ranked Northwestern College volleyball team (29-2, 14-2 GPAC) kicked off the month of December at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) national tournament with their 24th sweep of the season against No. 18-ranked Bellevue University (Neb.) (26-10, 8-4 NSAA) Bruins to punch their ticket to the NAIA Quarterfinals Friday morning inside the Tyson Events Center.

“Good team win over a really good team. I thought we served and passed really well,” noted head coach Kyle Van Den Bosch. “We finished volleys really quickly in the first two sets and I loved seeing the fight our team showed in that third set.”

The opening kill for Northwestern came from American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-West Central Region Alysen Dexter (Jr., Urbandale, Iowa) on the outside. Logan Miller (Fr., Jefferson, S.D.) then notched an early ace which sparked Northwestern to open up an 11-6 lead and force a Bellevue time out. The Red Raiders kept the pressure on after the time out, building up their largest lead of the set at eight points (17-9). Later, Bellevue would use their second time out, trailing 21-14. The Raider defense kept the ball up often, allowing for the attack to put pressure on the Bruin defense with NWC hitting .333 in the opening set to close the set on a 6-0 run. Northwestern would go on to take the first set, 25-14, aided by four blocks and a pair of service aces.

The momentum remained with Northwestern into the second set, as the Red Raiders jumped out to a quick 9-3 lead thanks to a pair of blocks early. The first pass was smooth the entire set for NWC, while the Raider servers continued to put the serving pressure on the Bruins. Olivia Granstra (Jr., Sheldon, Iowa) recorded her first ace of the match to give NWC a 13-5 lead. The dominance would continue in the set with big swings and massive blocks, as the Red Raiders used a 8-2 run late to dominate with a 25-10 set victory.

Bellevue came out with renewed determination in the third set, faced with the realization their season comes down to this. The Bruins jumped out to a 6-1 lead and Van Den Bosch called a time out to reset the squad. Down 10-3, Northwestern pulled off three-straight points to pull within three at 10-7. Bellevue rebuilt a six-point lead with the Red Raiders utilizing their second time out, trailing 16-10. The Red Raiders would continue to claw their way back, making it 20-15 BU as the Bruins wanted to talk things over. The comeback was on out of the break, as Miller tallied another service ace and a long rally went in favor of NWC to pull within three points.

Down 23-20, back-to-back Red Raider blocks pulled the match to 23-22 Bellevue and a massive kill from Dexter knotted the match up. An Emma Westphal (So., Hull, Iowa) kill would make it match point, but Bellevue would tie it back up. A Bruin attacking error would again make it match point for the Red Raiders and a Savonne Sterk (Jr., Lynden, Wash.) and Zavyr Metzger (So., Larchwood, Iowa) block would complete the set comeback, taking it 26-24 and the match, 3-0.

MATCH NOTES:

NWC picks up their 24th sweep of the season this morning; moving into sole possession of second-place in program history for most sweeps in a season.

Northwestern will make their eighth Quarterfinals appearance in program history, and seven under Kyle Van Den Bosch.

Jazlin De Haan picked up her 17th double-double of the season, notching a match-high 14 kills with 10 digs.

Logan Miller set a new career-high with her four service aces in the match.

The Red Raiders held the advantage in kills (39-32), assists (37-29), and digs (59-52).

Northwestern tallied 13 blocks in the straight sets victory, averaging 4.33 per set.

The NAIA blocking leader, Zavyr Metzger paced the team with seven blocks.

Macay Van’t Hul added six blocks.

The Red Raiders applied ample pressure from the service line, putting away six service aces as a team.

Olivia Granstra led the match with her 19 digs, also notching a service ace.

Miller paced the team with her 17 assists, while Liv Reitsma notched 11.

Reitsma tallied her ninth double-double of the season with her 11 assists and 10 digs.

Northwestern ends the month of November undefeated (5-0), joining the months of August and October.

NWC improves to 13-8 all-time against the Bruins and Van Den Bosch picking up his 10th win against Bellevue (10-5).

Up Next: Northwestern will advance to the Quarterfinals of the NAIA national tournament and will play again tomorrow morning (Saturday) at 11:00 a.m. The Red Raiders will face Vanguard (Calif.) at 11 AM.

