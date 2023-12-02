The ROAD TO FRISCO, a Dakota News Now road show live in Brookings and Vermillion

Avera Medical Minute
Our sports team was in Brookings and Vermillion on Saturday morning to recap the season, interview players, coaches, and fans, and preview an exciting Saturday
By Mark Ovenden, Zach Borg and Cooper Seamer
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been arguably the best college football season in South Dakota history with what local schools have accomplished. Two defending national champs trying to go back-to-back with the Northwestern Red Raiders in the NAIA and of course, the Jacks who dominated NDSU in Frisco back in January. The USD Coyotes have gone from 3 wins last year to the #3 seed this year.

Our sports team was in Brookings and Vermillion on Saturday morning to recap the season, interview players, coaches, and fans, and preview an exciting Saturday for South Dakota college football.

Watch the full Road to Frisco road show in the video player above.

