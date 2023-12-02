Schools battle young students vaping

MARTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Under-age vape use is a continuing problem for school administrators as students bring them to the classroom.

The Marty Indian School superintendent explained how he shares his concerns with students.

When he opens his desk drawer, Superintendent George Erdahl takes out a bucket of confiscated vapes.

“It’s just a never-ending fight right now, and we’re doing everything in our power to get them out of the school,” said Erdahl.

It’s the second time this year that he’s filled the bucket.

“And it’s going all the way down into our middle school classes,” he said.

Erdahl recently welcomed the FBI to school to talk about vaping. He hopes it was a wake-up call.

“What really startled us was they had told us about an incident that happened down by Omaha where they had stopped a load of vapes, and I believe the number was 80,000, and each one of them was laced with fentanyl,” Erdahl said.

Even without fentanyl, vapes can be deadly.

“We did have one boy last year that had some medical issues going on. Taking them to the doctor, we did find out it probably was linked to his vaping,” Erdahl said.

Thomas Carr with the American Lung Association believes more can be done.

“The FDA and the federal government need to step up and crack down on illegal and otherwise unauthorized products,” said Carr.

“Track and trace system for e-cigarettes and tobacco products where you add a kind of a unique identifier code for each product,” Carr said.

Senior Francine Iron Heart hears what some of the students say.

“They don’t think that it’s true, and they don’t realize how much it will hurt them.”

But Carr reinforces the danger.

“Studies we’re starting to see are like heart risk being similar to cigarettes are also increasing the risk of death compared to non-users,” said Carr.

Marty Indian School administration is sending a plea to parents and those who can influence kids.

“Help us out. If you have them at home, lock them up so the kids can’t get them. If you know who’s getting them to the kids, try to stop them. If they get a hold of fentanyl, it takes such a little amount to kill kids,” said Erdahl.

The use of vapes among teenagers is surprisingly high. FDA research reveals nearly a third of high school students overall have used vapes in the last 30 days.

Nearly 50 percent of Native American high school students vaped during the same timeframe.

