SDSU bears down on new FCS Playoff foe in Mercer

Jackrabbits to face program that’s in tenth year following more than 70 years of being dormant
Mercer Bears making first ever trip to Brookings
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The top-ranked South Dakota State Jackrabbits have no familiarity with their FCS Playoff opponent tomorrow for the first time in two years.

The Mercer Bears are coming up from Macon, Georgia. Their program restarted their program in 2013 after being dormant for more than 70 years and are in the midst of their first ever FCS Playoff appearance.

That, along with the Jackrabbits being the unbeaten defending National Champions, makes SDSU a heavy favorite in tomorrow’s game.

The Jacks are tuning out the noise and feels that a season in the always tough Missouri Valley Football Conference has them tuned up for a postseason run.

Kickoff at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium is scheduled for 1:00 PM with live streaming on ESPN Plus.

