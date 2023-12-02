SDSU players excited for matchup with Mercer

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been remarkable, the seamless transition for Jimmy to go from Defensive Coordinator of the Year to the Jacks head coach.

And the team hasn’t missed a beat either. It’s been a very business-like approach, but don’t be fooled. They are still having fun.

SDSU Junior QB Mark Gronowski said, “It’s a lot of fun out here every single day. Coach Rogers does a great job of bringing a competitive atmosphere so we’re having fun out here. Trying to compete at practice. But there are some of those things after games where we don’t feel as good after a win sometimes because we didn’t play to our standard and didn’t play our best. But we’re out here having fun every single day.”

SDSU Senior OL Mason McCormick said, “We’re having a blast man. We’re absorbing these last moments that we have left and just taking it in. We’ve been practicing for so long we know how it goes. We’ve got to come in and bring our A-game every day. But yes, we are enjoying these moments.”

SDSU Senior DL Cade Terveer said, “Oh yeah, we have a lot of fun. Especially the chain gang, just talking smack to the offensive line. We get after it but it’s also mutual and we’re having fun too.”

Mark asks Cade, How enjoyable will it be to play somebody different?

Cade said, “It’s good. It’s a little different but having someone else come in with a little different scheme. They do a lot of different stuff on offense. So it will be good. It will be good for us.”

Gronowski said, “Yeah it’s kind of nice playing someone new. It changes up the flow a little bit. But there’s nothing wrong with playing someone you’re familiar with and easier to study a little bit. But I like the change up this week. I like what Mercer gives us and I feel we’re going to have a good day.”

Mark asks Mason, What’s it been like having a target on your back this year because now you’re the North Dakota State that everybody wants to beat?

Mason answered, “I feel like yes, maybe there is a target on our back. But I feel like it’s been that way for a while. We’ve been a good team since I’ve been here and teams have gotten up to play us. You wouldn’t want it any other way. You don’t want teams to come in and roll over. We came here to play in the big games. We came here to play good opponents, to play in front of a big crowd. So that’s what we want.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.