Sioux Falls basketball teams swept at Mankato

MANKATO, MN (Dakota News Now) - MEN

The University of Sioux Falls Men’s Basketball team lost to Minnesota State Mankato tonight 87-76. Stopping the Cougars’ 3 game win streak.

The Mavericks took a slim lead into the halftime break only up 38-33. The Cougars shot 43% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc. MSU shot 45% from the field and only 23% from 3 going 3-13. USF won the rebounding battle by 3. MSU’s largest lead was 10 points.

In the second half the Cougars kept their percentages pretty close to what they were in the first half. MSU won the half by 6. USF shot 42% from the field and 50% again from 3, and Mankato shot 43% from the field and 25% from 3. The Mavericks dominated on the glass in the 2nd half claiming the rebounding battle 24-15. Overall, the Cougars never led and the largest Mankato lead was 19. USF had 15 assists and 14 turnovers on the night. They also gave up 17 points off of turnovers and 42 points in the paint to the Mavericks.

LEADERS

The Cougars were led in scoring by Jack Thompson who had 22 points. Shawn Warrior had a season high 20 points and Zane Alm had a career high 13 points off the bench

Kyle Ingwerson led USF in rebounding with 5. Thompson, Warrior, and Creighton Morisch each added 4 boards as well.

Jack Thompson tied a game high with 5 assists. Ingwerson and Kenji Scales each added 2 as well. Thompson also played a game high 36 minutes for USF.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action on Saturday December 2 at Winona State. This game will tip at 3:30PM in the McCown Gymnasium on the campus of Winona State.

WOMEN

The University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball team lost to Minnesota State Mankato tonight 90-48.

The Mavericks jumped on the Cougars right from the jump. MSU won the first quarter 34-9 and they shot 48% from the field and 25% from 3. The Coo went 3-12 from the field and did not make a 3 going 0-5. USF had 10 turnovers in the first quarter and gave up 20 points in the paint. The Cougars were able to find some offense in the 2nd quarter shooting 54% from the field and 50 % from 3. The Mavericks cooled off as well, shooting 33% from the field and 25 % from 3. MSU took a 46-22 lead into the halftime break.

The third quarter proved to be more of the same as the Mavericks extended their lead thanks to winning the third quarter 23-13. The Coo shot 35% from the field and went 1-6 on 3s. MSU shot 42% from the field and 20% from behind the arc. The Mavericks sprinted through the finish line shooting 66% from the field in the 4th quarter. The Coo shot 29% from the field and 11% from the 3 point line. MSU outrebounded USF 46-40, had 52 points in the paint, and 36 points off of 33 Cougar turnovers.

LEADERS

The Cougars were led in scoring by Ayla Brown, Kylie Wroblewski, and Brooklyn Harpe who all had 8 points. Danielle Minsaas added 7 points as well.

Kami Wadsworth and Wroblewski each had 4 rebounds to lead USF.

Ayla Brown led the team in assists with 4. Wadsworth chipped in 3 assists as well. Wadsworth played a game high 29 minutes.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be in Winona, MN. for their next game. They take on Winona State on Saturday December 2. This game will tip at 5:30 in McCown Gymnasium on the campus of Winona State.

