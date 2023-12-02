Sioux Falls Sustainability Coalition holds first community discussion since joining together

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The newly formed Sioux Falls Sustainability Coalition held a community discussion on climate and sustainability on Saturday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls.

The coalition consists of SoDak 350, Dakota Rural Action, Common Grounds Indivisible, Citizens’ Climate Lobby, and Change Agents SD among other non-profits and community members.

One reason why the coalition was formed was the collective call to the City of Sioux Falls to take real and feasible action towards sustainability after the city made changes to its Sustainability Framework earlier this year.

The goal of the more than two-hour discussion was to allow residents to ask questions about climate change and have conversations about how Sioux Falls will adapt to it.

Laura Edwards, Stacey McMahan, Joan Franken, and Meghann Jarchow facilitated the discussions. Edwards is a Climatologist for the State of South Dakota, McMahan is an architect with Koch Hazard and the designer of several Green Projects, Franken works for Costello Company and manages one of the first Affordable and Sustainable Apartment buildings in Sioux Falls, and Jarchow is a Professor of Sustainability at USD.

Organizers tell Dakota News Now that 150 were in attendance.

