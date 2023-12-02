State Senator to introduce tougher legislation on DUI sentencing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A couple of weeks ago, Dakota News Now brought a story on how South Dakota is the worst offender in the nation when it comes to DUI’s per capita over the Thanksgiving holiday and weekend, as well as seeing the most fatalities per capita as well. The state also ranks high per capita for DUI’s and fatalities involving alcohol at other times during the year as well.

DUI legislation is something that State Senator Brent Hoffman is looking to tackle in the upcoming session in Pierre next year. He said it’s high time that the state’s laws on DUI’s and sentencing be changed, after he said that so many repeat offenders are still driving under the influence. Hoffman represents Hartford, Western Sioux Falls and the Wall Lake areas -- and he said he hears often from folks in his district concerned about DUI sentencing guidelines in South Dakota.

“I get emails from constituents routinely, weekly if not daily, who have been affected by drunk driving,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman is planning to introduce a bill in January that would amend the state’s current DUI sentencing rules. The most important section that the amendment would change is the state’s “clock” on past DUI’s.

He said that “clock” resets for most offenders after 10 years, meaning that people can have multiple DUI offenses but only be counted for some of them.

“So if I have three DUI’s from 1990 to 2000, and then I get two more from 2000 to 2010, and now I get one last week, how many DUI’s do I have? Not six, I’ve got one, because you only look back ten years in deciding the charging mechanism,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman said this isn’t meant to come down harder on people that only have or get one DUI offense, but to deter people from getting a second or third.

“But what our constituents are concerned is that people are having four, five, six, multiple DUI’s, or hurt or kill someone, and this whole clock resetting on the number of offenses really doesn’t lead to any accountability or deterrence,” Hoffman said. “Many people that are pulled over an get a DUI, it’s not the first time they’ve driven drunk. Statistics say that people drive an average of 80 times with alcohol in their system before they actually get charged with a DUI.”

While it’s no guarantee that this proposed bill will become law, Hoffman says the people he’s spoken to and worked with to help write this are supportive, from a wide range of individuals.

“But we have worked tirelessly to coordinate with the Attorney General, with law enforcement, with sheriffs, with citizens across the state.”

