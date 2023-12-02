Avera Medical Minute
USD players bringing energy, passion to matchup with Sacramento State

By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 2, 2023
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The jump from 3 wins to a #3 seed for these Coyotes is rather amazing, but they’ve done it with a balanced team, some big plays at the right time, and a lively crowd supporting them at the Dome.

Here’s how they’re feeling about their season and today’s game with Sacramento State.

USD Senior LB Brock Mogensen says, “I think the energy we bring. Energy and passion. We’re flying around at practice every day. I know both defensively and offensively we’re doing good work against each other. And then just the leadership everybody brings. Including coaches, I mean, they’re bringing us up at practice if we’re having a down day, they’re trying to help bring us up. And then there’s leaders in every room.”

USD Sophomore QB Aidan Bouman said, “It’s unbelievable to have a defense like them. You know it’s a nice safety blanket to know if things aren’t going great on offense we can rely on them. And we do our best to help them out to but I think we’ve played our best when we’ve played complimentary football.”

USD Senior DL Brendan Webb said, “I know for a fact older teams would just kind of freak out and think ‘Okay, how can I make a play for this situation?’ But, us as a group, we don’t think like that anymore. We think what is the best we can do for the person next to me and how can I succeed at my 1/11th so we as a team can succeed?”

“They (Sacramento State) are a really explosive offense and it starts with their quarterback. He’s a good runner, good thrower, but they got good athletes everywhere. Receivers, running backs, their offensive line was able to move people. So it’s going to be get all 11 hats to the ball kind of game,” Mogensen said.

“He (Kaiden Bennett) is smart. He’ll make some plays where you’re like okay he made the right decision on those plays. So he’s one of those guys who is just fun to watch and it’s going to be a great challenge to just go against him because it’s going to be one of those things of how do I prepare mentally to go against that,” Webb said.

Body found in Pierre, person of interest detained
Crews respond to structure fire in Lincoln County
