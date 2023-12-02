Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

USD’s Bouman following in dad’s footsteps

By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At 6′5 Aidan Bouman is a towering presence under center at quarterback and he’s been a big reason why they’ve climbed back up the ranks of the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

Aidan was destined to become a quarterback since his dad played in the NFL. Todd Bouman joined us on set to talk about seeing his son out there following in his footsteps.

You can watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Pierre, person of interest detained
Body found in Pierre, person of interest detained
Crews respond to structure fire in Lincoln County
Crews respond to structure fire in Lincoln County
Jawara, a 15-year-old male giraffe, died at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium Wednesday...
Giraffe dies unexpectedly at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Inmate who stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times is charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say
Foreigner and Styx to perform in Sioux Falls
Foreigner and Styx to perform in Sioux Falls

Latest News

SDSU Athletic Director Justin Sell joined the Road to Frisco to talk about Saturday’s matchup...
SDSU Athletic Director talks exciting season on and off the field
Scott Jones joined us to reminisce about the last Coyote team to create this much excitement.
Former USD Quarterback reflects on ‘86 Division II title game
Jimmy Rogers joined the Road to Frisco to discuss the team’s matchup with Mercer on Saturday...
One-on-one with SDSU Head Coach Jimmy Rogers
It’s been remarkable, the seamless transition for Jimmy to go from Defensive Coordinator of...
SDSU players excited for matchup with Mercer