Coyotes took full advantage of playoff bye week to be fully prepared for Sacramento State

USD moves on to first every FCS Quarterfinal and will host North Dakota State next Saturday
Coyotes react to FCS 2nd Round win and advancing to face NDSU
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyotes advanced to the FCS Quarterfinals for the first time in program history with a 34-24 victory over Sacramento State yesterday in the second round.

A week ago the Hornets put up 49 points on North Dakota in a 14 point win at Grand Forks.

The Coyotes certainly seemed to take advantage of the bye week to scheme for Sacramento State, forcing a pair of Kaiden Bennett turnovers before knocking him out of the game while putting together a balanced offensive effort with 194 rushing yards and 174 passing.

USD will host North Dakota State in the quarterfinals next Saturday at 1:30 PM live on KSFY.

