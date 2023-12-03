Coyotes took full advantage of playoff bye week to be fully prepared for Sacramento State

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Coyotes advanced to the FCS Quarterfinals for the first time in program history with a 34-24 victory over Sacramento State yesterday in the second round.

A week ago the Hornets put up 49 points on North Dakota in a 14 point win at Grand Forks.

The Coyotes certainly seemed to take advantage of the bye week to scheme for Sacramento State, forcing a pair of Kaiden Bennett turnovers before knocking him out of the game while putting together a balanced offensive effort with 194 rushing yards and 174 passing.

USD will host North Dakota State in the quarterfinals next Saturday at 1:30 PM live on KSFY.

