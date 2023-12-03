‘Earn the Gift Gala’ a celebration of fundraising efforts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, a night of service and celebration that supported three heartfelt causes took place in Sioux Falls.

The Ty Eschenbaum Foundation held its second annual “Earn the Gift Gala” to recognize their fundraising achievements over the past year.

The foundation was founded in 2011 and grants scholarships to youth cancer survivors and supports Make-a-Wish kids.

“The reason I stay so close to Make-a-Wish is because I was a Make-a-Wish kid and I know exactly what that feels like to need that wish and for your family to relax and get away and not have doctor visits. So when I see these kids and I meet these kids, I know to some extent what they’re going through,” Eschenbaum said.

Last year, the foundation raised over $200,000 during its first Earn the Gift Gala in Brookings.

Further Reading:

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.