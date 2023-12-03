Former Sioux Falls teacher returns to volunteer with Project Warm-Up
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, volunteers made blankets for those in need.
Volunteers at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary set out with a goal of making 3,000 blankets, including one volunteer who returned after seven years away.
Dakota News Now Photojournalist Sam Tastad met with Bonnie Mehlbrech to learn why Project Warm-Up is so close to her heart.
You can watch the full story in the video player above.
