Love and passion the driving forces behind Simply Ever After Entertainment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As a kid, having the perfect birthday party to enjoy with your friends and family is a must.

Former USF student Lindsay Lindaman founded Simply Ever After Entertainment in 2015 to take birthday parties and special events to the next level.

Whether it’s princesses or superheroes, Lindaman brought it all with over 80 parties and events thrown in 2023.

Dakota News Now Photojournalist Sam Tastad caught up with Lindaman to tell the story of why she loves bringing joy to kids as they come face to face with their heroes.

You can watch the full story in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.