Nearly 50 vendors set up shop for 605 Made Holiday Market

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, over 50 vendors took over the underground parking area at Cherapa Place for the 605 Holiday Made Market.

In addition to the shopping, people could also enjoy cookies, hot chocolate, sandwiches from Breadico, and more.

“We have to remember that the people that are making the items that are sold at our event and events like this are small businesses,” said founder Stacy Wangler. “That money might be fun money for them that they’re using for vacations or yo buy their kids gifts for this holiday season. Or it might be their full-time business where they’re using that money to make ends meet, to pay their bills. So it’s super important to support locally-made businesses.”

605 Made is a partnership between Sioux Falls.Business and Knotty Gnome Variety and Salvage.

