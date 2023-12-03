Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Nearly 50 vendors set up shop for 605 Made Holiday Market

In addition to the shopping, people could also enjoy cookies, hot chocolate, sandwiches from Breadico, and more.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, over 50 vendors took over the underground parking area at Cherapa Place for the 605 Holiday Made Market.

In addition to the shopping, people could also enjoy cookies, hot chocolate, sandwiches from Breadico, and more.

“We have to remember that the people that are making the items that are sold at our event and events like this are small businesses,” said founder Stacy Wangler. “That money might be fun money for them that they’re using for vacations or yo buy their kids gifts for this holiday season. Or it might be their full-time business where they’re using that money to make ends meet, to pay their bills. So it’s super important to support locally-made businesses.”

605 Made is a partnership between Sioux Falls.Business and Knotty Gnome Variety and Salvage.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Pierre, person of interest detained
Body found in Pierre, person of interest detained
Crews respond to structure fire in Lincoln County
Crews respond to structure fire in Lincoln County
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Inmate who stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times is charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say
Jawara, a 15-year-old male giraffe, died at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium Wednesday...
Giraffe dies unexpectedly at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo
Foreigner and Styx to perform in Sioux Falls
Foreigner and Styx to perform in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Popular online retailer Shein has been hosting pop-up shops nationally and set up in the mall...
Online retailer Shein hosts pop-up shop at the Empire Mall
An opportunity to find the perfect gift this Christmas season was held at the Empire Mall on...
Online retailer Shein hosts pop-up shop at the Empire Mall
In addition to the shopping, people could also enjoy cookies, hot chocolate, sandwiches from...
Nearly 50 vendors set up shop for 605 Made Holiday Market
On Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., volunteers at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary went to...
Project Warm-Up sets out with the goal of making 3,000 blankets