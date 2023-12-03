One dead after two-vehicle crash near Mitchell

DAVISON COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating a crash that happened near Mitchell on Saturday afternoon and left one person dead.

According to the Department of Public Safety, around 2:10 p.m., a 2010 Ford was stopped or nearly stopped in the southbound lane of SD Highway 37 near mile marker 71.

A 2014 Chevrolet was traveling south at the same location, colliding with the Ford in the southbound lane. Both cars came to rest in ditches.

The 63-year-old male driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are investigating whether or not he was wearing a seatbelt.

The 72-year-old male passenger of the Ford sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The 57-year-old male driver of the Chevrolet was not injured and was not wearing a seatbelt.

Names of those involved have not been released, pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

