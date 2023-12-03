Online retailer Shein hosts pop-up shop at the Empire Mall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An opportunity to find the perfect gift this Christmas season was held at the Empire Mall on Saturday.

Popular online retailer Shein has been hosting pop-up shops nationally and set up in the mall from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Shein is a company based out of Singapore that sells fashion and beauty products.

Shoppers could find a variety of the season’s hottest fashion items and fan favorites.

“Shein has been available online. However, with these pop-ups, the customer is able to touch, try, and buy it in-person right here today,” said Senior Vice President of Marketing for Shein, Enna Allen. “They get to walk away with their merchandise, no time to wait, no need to ship. They get to just take it home with them immediately.”

The pop-up shop will be open Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will feature different merchandise than what was available on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.