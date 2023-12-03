Project Warm-Up sets out with the goal of making 3,000 blankets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The weather hasn’t turned brutally cold just yet, but in South Dakota, you can almost guarantee that a cold snap is coming.

On Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., volunteers at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary went to work in an effort to make sure that everyone stays warm this winter.

Project Warm-Up set out with a goal of making 3,000 blankets.

The project started in 2006 and over the past 18 years, over 37,000 blankets have been donated to children and families in need.

“It’s emotional when I hear different stories from teachers,” Project Warm0Up founder Tracy Vik said. “We had one little guy at our emergency center who was untying his blanket and the teacher asked him, ‘Why are you untying your blanket?’ He said, ‘Because there’s two pieces of fleece and I want to make sure my little sister has a blanket,’ and she said, ‘Oh no, we will get you and your sister a blanket.’”

Each year, various organizations step up to help make sure the blankets are donated, including Teddy Bear Den, St. Francis House, and Child’s Voice.

