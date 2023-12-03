Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Project Warm-Up sets out with the goal of making 3,000 blankets

The project started in 2006 and over the past 18 years, over 37,000 blankets have been donated to children and families in need.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The weather hasn’t turned brutally cold just yet, but in South Dakota, you can almost guarantee that a cold snap is coming.

On Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., volunteers at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary went to work in an effort to make sure that everyone stays warm this winter.

Project Warm-Up set out with a goal of making 3,000 blankets.

The project started in 2006 and over the past 18 years, over 37,000 blankets have been donated to children and families in need.

“It’s emotional when I hear different stories from teachers,” Project Warm0Up founder Tracy Vik said. “We had one little guy at our emergency center who was untying his blanket and the teacher asked him, ‘Why are you untying your blanket?’ He said, ‘Because there’s two pieces of fleece and I want to make sure my little sister has a blanket,’ and she said, ‘Oh no, we will get you and your sister a blanket.’”

Each year, various organizations step up to help make sure the blankets are donated, including Teddy Bear Den, St. Francis House, and Child’s Voice.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Pierre, person of interest detained
Body found in Pierre, person of interest detained
Crews respond to structure fire in Lincoln County
Crews respond to structure fire in Lincoln County
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Inmate who stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times is charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say
Jawara, a 15-year-old male giraffe, died at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium Wednesday...
Giraffe dies unexpectedly at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo
Foreigner and Styx to perform in Sioux Falls
Foreigner and Styx to perform in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Popular online retailer Shein has been hosting pop-up shops nationally and set up in the mall...
Online retailer Shein hosts pop-up shop at the Empire Mall
An opportunity to find the perfect gift this Christmas season was held at the Empire Mall on...
Online retailer Shein hosts pop-up shop at the Empire Mall
On Saturday, over 50 vendors took over the underground parking area at Cherapa Place for the...
Nearly 50 vendors set up shop for 605 Made Holiday Market
In addition to the shopping, people could also enjoy cookies, hot chocolate, sandwiches from...
Nearly 50 vendors set up shop for 605 Made Holiday Market