SDSU's playoff formula of punishing defense and run game still working

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Jackrabbits opened defense of their FCS National Title yesterday with a 41-0 victory over Mercer in the second round of the FCS Playoffs.

It seemed to follow the formula of most SDSU victories in the last couple of postseasons. The Jacks rushing game dominating with 346 of their 571 yards to set the tone, and the defense held the Bears to just 151 total yards while forcing a pair of turnovers.

Though it seems expected anymore, it’s none the less impressive and shouldn’t be taken for granted as State marches on.

SDSU will host Villanova in the FCS Quarterfinals on Saturday at 11:00 AM with live nationwide broadcast on ESPN.

