Single-vehicle accident near Freeman leaves teenager dead

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person died on Saturday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash in Hutchinson County, five miles north of Freeman.

According to authorities, around 2:40 p.m., a 2006 Pontiac was traveling west on 273rd Street near US Highway 81. The stretch of road transitioned from pavement to gravel in this area, and the driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled.

The 17-year-old female driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The name of the person involved has not yet been released, pending family notification.

The crash is still under investigation by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

