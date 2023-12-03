Avera Medical Minute
Soak in the holiday spirit at Winter Weekends in Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although the snow hasn’t fallen quite yet in Sioux Falls, DTSF hosted a weekend of winter activities for the whole family in the area of 10th Street underneath the new mural.

Winter Weekends, presented by MarketBeat, are a great way to get into the holiday spirit while shopping downtown. The event featured live music, Christmas decorations, and ice bumper cars.

“I think about what used to be here, which was kind of nothing. The fact that we’re able to program spaces in the heart of downtown Sioux Falls and bring families and the community together and hopefully generate some foot traffic for these small businesses that really need this quarter to be good for them. I think this is fantastic,” said visitor Brienne Maner.

Next weekend’s Winter Weekend theme will be “Happy Grinchmas.”

You can learn more about Winter Weekends at DTSF.com.

