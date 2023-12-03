West Central takes Rider Wrestling Invite

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The high school wrestling season is off and running in South Dakota and West Central staked an early claim this weekend as one of the top teams in the state with a dominating performance at the Rider Wrestling Invite at Roosevelt High School.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from Saturday’s championship finals! Full team and individual results are listed below.

RIDER INVITE

T EAM STANDINGS

West Central wins the 2023 Rider Wrestling Invite (Dakota News Now)

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kaden Haakinson of West Central

2nd Place - Isaac Kauffman of Sioux Falls Lincoln

3rd Place - Caden Roe of West Central

4th Place - Easton Scheidt of O`Gorman

5th Place - Jett Whiting of West Central

6th Place - Ayden Clodfelter of Vermillion

1st Place Match

Kaden Haakinson (West Central) 4-0, 8th. over Isaac Kauffman (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 3-1, So. (Fall 1:31)

3rd Place Match

Caden Roe (West Central) 4-1, 8th. over Easton Scheidt (O`Gorman) 3-2, 8th. (Dec 6-2)

5th Place Match

Jett Whiting (West Central) 3-2, Fr. over Ayden Clodfelter (Vermillion) 2-3, Fr. (Fall 0:50)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Bentley Klinkhammer of West Central

2nd Place - Alex Siemonsma of West Central

3rd Place - Cael Lynch of O`Gorman

4th Place - Keanu Lee of O`Gorman

5th Place - Matt Roob of Vermillion

6th Place - Cade Aasheim of Lennox

1st Place Match

Bentley Klinkhammer (West Central) 3-0, 7th. over Alex Siemonsma (West Central) 2-1, Fr. (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match

Cael Lynch (O`Gorman) 3-1, So. over Keanu Lee (O`Gorman) 2-2, 7th. (Dec 6-5)

5th Place Match

Matt Roob (Vermillion) 2-2, Fr. over Cade Aasheim (Lennox) 1-3, Fr. (Fall 2:46)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Josiah Kauffman of Sioux Falls Lincoln

2nd Place - Ben Parsons of Sioux Falls Washington

3rd Place - Braxton Beach of Vermillion

4th Place - Brason Parmely of West Central

5th Place - George Scott of Lennox

6th Place - Simon Lewis of O`Gorman

1st Place Match

Josiah Kauffman (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 3-0, So. over Ben Parsons (Sioux Falls Washington) 2-1, Fr. (Fall 1:33)

3rd Place Match

Braxton Beach (Vermillion) 3-1, 7th. over Brason Parmely (West Central) 2-2, 7th. (Fall 3:30)

5th Place Match

George Scott (Lennox) 1-2, Fr. over Simon Lewis (O`Gorman) 0-3, Sr. (Fall 2:53)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Aidan Wells of Sioux Falls Jefferson

2nd Place - Karson Vessells of West Central

3rd Place - Hudson Cisar of Sioux Falls Lincoln

4th Place - Slaton Jones of O`Gorman

5th Place - Grant Larson of Lennox

6th Place - Riley Williams of Sioux Falls Washington

1st Place Match

Aidan Wells (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 3-0, Jr. over Karson Vessells (West Central) 2-1, Fr. (Dec 4-2)

3rd Place Match

Hudson Cisar (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 2-1, So. over Slaton Jones (O`Gorman) 2-2, 8th. (Fall 2:21)

5th Place Match

Grant Larson (Lennox) 2-2, Fr. over Riley Williams (Sioux Falls Washington) 1-3, Sr. (Fall 3:03)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Graham Wilde of Sioux Falls Jefferson

2nd Place - Bentley Williams of Sioux Falls Lincoln

3rd Place - Orlando Whiting of West Central

4th Place - Braden Shoemaker of Brandon Valley

5th Place - Mekhi Morgado of Sioux Falls Washington

6th Place - Elwood Face Jr of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

1st Place Match

Graham Wilde (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 3-0, So. over Bentley Williams (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 2-1, Sr. (Dec 7-4)

3rd Place Match

Orlando Whiting (West Central) 3-1, Jr. over Braden Shoemaker (Brandon Valley) 2-2, Fr. (Dec 12-6)

5th Place Match

Mekhi Morgado (Sioux Falls Washington) 2-2, So. over Elwood Face Jr (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 1-3, So. (Fall 3:13)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Turner Gordon of Sioux Falls Lincoln

2nd Place - Langdon Klinkhammer of West Central

3rd Place - Jack Nelson of Brandon Valley

4th Place - Xavier Walker of Vermillion

5th Place - Devan Martinez of Sioux Falls Roosevelt

6th Place - Brady Kuhnert of Sioux Falls Jefferson

1st Place Match

Turner Gordon (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 4-0, Sr. over Langdon Klinkhammer (West Central) 3-1, Fr. (Dec 8-4)

3rd Place Match

Jack Nelson (Brandon Valley) 4-1, Jr. over Xavier Walker (Vermillion) 3-2, Fr. (Fall 0:37)

5th Place Match

Devan Martinez (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 3-2, Jr. over Brady Kuhnert (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 3-3, Jr. (Fall 3:24)

144

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ramsey Williams of Lennox

2nd Place - Jesse Jost of West Central

3rd Place - Holden Hight of O`Gorman

4th Place - Benjamin Neilan of Sioux Falls Jefferson

5th Place - Kadyn Sauers of West Central

6th Place - Eliot Ellenbecker of Sioux Falls Lincoln

1st Place Match

Ramsey Williams (Lennox) 4-0, So. over Jesse Jost (West Central) 3-1, Sr. (Fall 4:39)

3rd Place Match

Holden Hight (O`Gorman) 4-1, Jr. over Benjamin Neilan (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 3-2, Sr. (Fall 1:42)

5th Place Match

Kadyn Sauers (West Central) 3-2, Sr. over Eliot Ellenbecker (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 2-3, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)

150

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Ayden Dooley of Sioux Falls Jefferson

2nd Place - Sterne Pankratz of O`Gorman

3rd Place - Hayden Whiting of West Central

4th Place - Jack Aashiem of Lennox

5th Place - Andrew Holtzman of West Central

6th Place - Jonah Rivaswells of Sioux Falls Washington

1st Place Match

Ayden Dooley (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 4-0, Jr. over Sterne Pankratz (O`Gorman) 3-1, Jr. (Fall 4:18)

3rd Place Match

Hayden Whiting (West Central) 4-1, So. over Jack Aashiem (Lennox) 3-2, Jr. (Fall 3:37)

5th Place Match

Andrew Holtzman (West Central) 3-2, Fr. over Jonah Rivaswells (Sioux Falls Washington) 2-3, So. (Fall 3:38)

157

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Michael Roob of Vermillion

2nd Place - Keaton Vessells of West Central

3rd Place - Dawson Wallen of Sioux Falls Lincoln

4th Place - Austin Osborn of Sioux Falls Jefferson

5th Place - Tyler Oines of O`Gorman

6th Place - Rylan Langbehn of Lennox

1st Place Match

Michael Roob (Vermillion) 3-0, Jr. over Keaton Vessells (West Central) 2-1, Jr. (Dec 5-3)

3rd Place Match

Dawson Wallen (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 3-1, Sr. over Austin Osborn (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 2-2, Sr. (Dec 5-0)

5th Place Match

Tyler Oines (O`Gorman) 2-2, Jr. over Rylan Langbehn (Lennox) 1-3, 8th. (Fall 2:00)

165

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Chandler Carda of West Central

2nd Place - Carter Dahl of Sioux Falls Jefferson

3rd Place - Padraig Fulton of Vermillion

4th Place - Noah Kuckovic of Sioux Falls Jefferson

5th Place - Judah Larson of Sioux Falls Jefferson

6th Place - Greyson Deelstra of Sioux Falls Lincoln

1st Place Match

Chandler Carda (West Central) 4-0, Sr. over Carter Dahl (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 3-1, Jr. (TF-1.5 0:00 (15-0))

3rd Place Match

Padraig Fulton (Vermillion) 4-1, Fr. over Noah Kuckovic (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 4-2, Jr. (Fall 2:59)

5th Place Match

Judah Larson (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 3-2, Jr. over Greyson Deelstra (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 2-2, Fr. (Inj. 0:00)

175

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Keenan Sheridan of O`Gorman

2nd Place - Anneyso Ahmed of Sioux Falls Jefferson

3rd Place - Rayce Whiting of West Central

4th Place - Sam Glesiah of Sioux Falls Jefferson

5th Place - Zander Eidem of Sioux Falls Washington

6th Place - Kaleb Suarez of Sioux Falls Jefferson

1st Place Match

Keenan Sheridan (O`Gorman) 4-0, Jr. over Anneyso Ahmed (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 3-1, Fr. (Fall 0:58)

3rd Place Match

Rayce Whiting (West Central) 4-1, Sr. over Sam Glesiah (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 3-2, Jr. (Fall 2:18)

5th Place Match

Zander Eidem (Sioux Falls Washington) 3-2, Jr. over Kaleb Suarez (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 2-3, Sr. (Fall 4:00)

190

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Lane Knutson of Sioux Falls Washington

2nd Place - Kishmar Eberline of Sioux Falls Lincoln

3rd Place - Aidan Kanable of O`Gorman

4th Place - Landon VanRoekel of Sioux Falls Jefferson

5th Place - Sameer Hamed of Sioux Falls Jefferson

1st Place Match

Lane Knutson (Sioux Falls Washington) 3-0, Jr. over Kishmar Eberline (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 2-1, Jr. (Dec 9-2)

3rd Place Match

Aidan Kanable (O`Gorman) 3-1, Sr. over Landon VanRoekel (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 1-2, Sr. (Dec 8-3)

5th Place Match

Sameer Hamed (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 1-2, So. over () , . (Bye)

215

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Rollie French of Vermillion

2nd Place - Rip Siemonsma of O`Gorman

3rd Place - Gabe Gebhard of West Central

4th Place - Mason Harris of O`Gorman

5th Place - Cody Opitz of West Central

6th Place - Myles Yitagesu of Sioux Falls Washington

1st Place Match

Rollie French (Vermillion) 4-0, Jr. over Rip Siemonsma (O`Gorman) 3-1, So. (Dec 10-8)

3rd Place Match

Gabe Gebhard (West Central) 4-1, Sr. over Mason Harris (O`Gorman) 3-2, Jr. (Fall 1:53)

5th Place Match

Cody Opitz (West Central) 3-2, Jr. over Myles Yitagesu (Sioux Falls Washington) 2-3, Jr. (Dec 9-4)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Gavin Pischke of West Central

2nd Place - Braden Petersen of Sioux Falls Lincoln

3rd Place - Noah Duran of Sioux Falls Jefferson

4th Place - Tayten Gran of Sioux Falls Washington

5th Place - Tate Visser of Brandon Valley

6th Place - Daniel Vazquez of O`Gorman

1st Place Match

Gavin Pischke (West Central) 3-0, Sr. over Braden Petersen (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 2-1, Sr. (Fall 0:32)

3rd Place Match

Noah Duran (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 3-1, So. over Tayten Gran (Sioux Falls Washington) 1-2, Jr. (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

Tate Visser (Brandon Valley) 2-2, So. over Daniel Vazquez (O`Gorman) 0-3, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.