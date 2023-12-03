West Central takes Rider Wrestling Invite
Trojans nearly 100 points better than runner-up Jefferson
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The high school wrestling season is off and running in South Dakota and West Central staked an early claim this weekend as one of the top teams in the state with a dominating performance at the Rider Wrestling Invite at Roosevelt High School.
Click on the video viewer for highlights from Saturday’s championship finals! Full team and individual results are listed below.
RIDER INVITE
TEAM STANDINGS
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Kaden Haakinson of West Central
- 2nd Place - Isaac Kauffman of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 3rd Place - Caden Roe of West Central
- 4th Place - Easton Scheidt of O`Gorman
- 5th Place - Jett Whiting of West Central
- 6th Place - Ayden Clodfelter of Vermillion
1st Place Match
- Kaden Haakinson (West Central) 4-0, 8th. over Isaac Kauffman (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 3-1, So. (Fall 1:31)
3rd Place Match
- Caden Roe (West Central) 4-1, 8th. over Easton Scheidt (O`Gorman) 3-2, 8th. (Dec 6-2)
5th Place Match
- Jett Whiting (West Central) 3-2, Fr. over Ayden Clodfelter (Vermillion) 2-3, Fr. (Fall 0:50)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Bentley Klinkhammer of West Central
- 2nd Place - Alex Siemonsma of West Central
- 3rd Place - Cael Lynch of O`Gorman
- 4th Place - Keanu Lee of O`Gorman
- 5th Place - Matt Roob of Vermillion
- 6th Place - Cade Aasheim of Lennox
1st Place Match
- Bentley Klinkhammer (West Central) 3-0, 7th. over Alex Siemonsma (West Central) 2-1, Fr. (Dec 5-2)
3rd Place Match
- Cael Lynch (O`Gorman) 3-1, So. over Keanu Lee (O`Gorman) 2-2, 7th. (Dec 6-5)
5th Place Match
- Matt Roob (Vermillion) 2-2, Fr. over Cade Aasheim (Lennox) 1-3, Fr. (Fall 2:46)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Josiah Kauffman of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 2nd Place - Ben Parsons of Sioux Falls Washington
- 3rd Place - Braxton Beach of Vermillion
- 4th Place - Brason Parmely of West Central
- 5th Place - George Scott of Lennox
- 6th Place - Simon Lewis of O`Gorman
1st Place Match
- Josiah Kauffman (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 3-0, So. over Ben Parsons (Sioux Falls Washington) 2-1, Fr. (Fall 1:33)
3rd Place Match
- Braxton Beach (Vermillion) 3-1, 7th. over Brason Parmely (West Central) 2-2, 7th. (Fall 3:30)
5th Place Match
- George Scott (Lennox) 1-2, Fr. over Simon Lewis (O`Gorman) 0-3, Sr. (Fall 2:53)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Aidan Wells of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 2nd Place - Karson Vessells of West Central
- 3rd Place - Hudson Cisar of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 4th Place - Slaton Jones of O`Gorman
- 5th Place - Grant Larson of Lennox
- 6th Place - Riley Williams of Sioux Falls Washington
1st Place Match
- Aidan Wells (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 3-0, Jr. over Karson Vessells (West Central) 2-1, Fr. (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
- Hudson Cisar (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 2-1, So. over Slaton Jones (O`Gorman) 2-2, 8th. (Fall 2:21)
5th Place Match
- Grant Larson (Lennox) 2-2, Fr. over Riley Williams (Sioux Falls Washington) 1-3, Sr. (Fall 3:03)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Graham Wilde of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 2nd Place - Bentley Williams of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 3rd Place - Orlando Whiting of West Central
- 4th Place - Braden Shoemaker of Brandon Valley
- 5th Place - Mekhi Morgado of Sioux Falls Washington
- 6th Place - Elwood Face Jr of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
1st Place Match
- Graham Wilde (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 3-0, So. over Bentley Williams (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 2-1, Sr. (Dec 7-4)
3rd Place Match
- Orlando Whiting (West Central) 3-1, Jr. over Braden Shoemaker (Brandon Valley) 2-2, Fr. (Dec 12-6)
5th Place Match
- Mekhi Morgado (Sioux Falls Washington) 2-2, So. over Elwood Face Jr (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 1-3, So. (Fall 3:13)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Turner Gordon of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 2nd Place - Langdon Klinkhammer of West Central
- 3rd Place - Jack Nelson of Brandon Valley
- 4th Place - Xavier Walker of Vermillion
- 5th Place - Devan Martinez of Sioux Falls Roosevelt
- 6th Place - Brady Kuhnert of Sioux Falls Jefferson
1st Place Match
- Turner Gordon (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 4-0, Sr. over Langdon Klinkhammer (West Central) 3-1, Fr. (Dec 8-4)
3rd Place Match
- Jack Nelson (Brandon Valley) 4-1, Jr. over Xavier Walker (Vermillion) 3-2, Fr. (Fall 0:37)
5th Place Match
- Devan Martinez (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 3-2, Jr. over Brady Kuhnert (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 3-3, Jr. (Fall 3:24)
144
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Ramsey Williams of Lennox
- 2nd Place - Jesse Jost of West Central
- 3rd Place - Holden Hight of O`Gorman
- 4th Place - Benjamin Neilan of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 5th Place - Kadyn Sauers of West Central
- 6th Place - Eliot Ellenbecker of Sioux Falls Lincoln
1st Place Match
- Ramsey Williams (Lennox) 4-0, So. over Jesse Jost (West Central) 3-1, Sr. (Fall 4:39)
3rd Place Match
- Holden Hight (O`Gorman) 4-1, Jr. over Benjamin Neilan (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 3-2, Sr. (Fall 1:42)
5th Place Match
- Kadyn Sauers (West Central) 3-2, Sr. over Eliot Ellenbecker (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 2-3, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)
150
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Ayden Dooley of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 2nd Place - Sterne Pankratz of O`Gorman
- 3rd Place - Hayden Whiting of West Central
- 4th Place - Jack Aashiem of Lennox
- 5th Place - Andrew Holtzman of West Central
- 6th Place - Jonah Rivaswells of Sioux Falls Washington
1st Place Match
- Ayden Dooley (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 4-0, Jr. over Sterne Pankratz (O`Gorman) 3-1, Jr. (Fall 4:18)
3rd Place Match
- Hayden Whiting (West Central) 4-1, So. over Jack Aashiem (Lennox) 3-2, Jr. (Fall 3:37)
5th Place Match
- Andrew Holtzman (West Central) 3-2, Fr. over Jonah Rivaswells (Sioux Falls Washington) 2-3, So. (Fall 3:38)
157
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Michael Roob of Vermillion
- 2nd Place - Keaton Vessells of West Central
- 3rd Place - Dawson Wallen of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 4th Place - Austin Osborn of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 5th Place - Tyler Oines of O`Gorman
- 6th Place - Rylan Langbehn of Lennox
1st Place Match
- Michael Roob (Vermillion) 3-0, Jr. over Keaton Vessells (West Central) 2-1, Jr. (Dec 5-3)
3rd Place Match
- Dawson Wallen (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 3-1, Sr. over Austin Osborn (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 2-2, Sr. (Dec 5-0)
5th Place Match
- Tyler Oines (O`Gorman) 2-2, Jr. over Rylan Langbehn (Lennox) 1-3, 8th. (Fall 2:00)
165
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Chandler Carda of West Central
- 2nd Place - Carter Dahl of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 3rd Place - Padraig Fulton of Vermillion
- 4th Place - Noah Kuckovic of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 5th Place - Judah Larson of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 6th Place - Greyson Deelstra of Sioux Falls Lincoln
1st Place Match
- Chandler Carda (West Central) 4-0, Sr. over Carter Dahl (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 3-1, Jr. (TF-1.5 0:00 (15-0))
3rd Place Match
- Padraig Fulton (Vermillion) 4-1, Fr. over Noah Kuckovic (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 4-2, Jr. (Fall 2:59)
5th Place Match
- Judah Larson (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 3-2, Jr. over Greyson Deelstra (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 2-2, Fr. (Inj. 0:00)
175
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Keenan Sheridan of O`Gorman
- 2nd Place - Anneyso Ahmed of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 3rd Place - Rayce Whiting of West Central
- 4th Place - Sam Glesiah of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 5th Place - Zander Eidem of Sioux Falls Washington
- 6th Place - Kaleb Suarez of Sioux Falls Jefferson
1st Place Match
- Keenan Sheridan (O`Gorman) 4-0, Jr. over Anneyso Ahmed (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 3-1, Fr. (Fall 0:58)
3rd Place Match
- Rayce Whiting (West Central) 4-1, Sr. over Sam Glesiah (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 3-2, Jr. (Fall 2:18)
5th Place Match
- Zander Eidem (Sioux Falls Washington) 3-2, Jr. over Kaleb Suarez (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 2-3, Sr. (Fall 4:00)
190
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Lane Knutson of Sioux Falls Washington
- 2nd Place - Kishmar Eberline of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 3rd Place - Aidan Kanable of O`Gorman
- 4th Place - Landon VanRoekel of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 5th Place - Sameer Hamed of Sioux Falls Jefferson
1st Place Match
- Lane Knutson (Sioux Falls Washington) 3-0, Jr. over Kishmar Eberline (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 2-1, Jr. (Dec 9-2)
3rd Place Match
- Aidan Kanable (O`Gorman) 3-1, Sr. over Landon VanRoekel (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 1-2, Sr. (Dec 8-3)
5th Place Match
- Sameer Hamed (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 1-2, So. over () , . (Bye)
215
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Rollie French of Vermillion
- 2nd Place - Rip Siemonsma of O`Gorman
- 3rd Place - Gabe Gebhard of West Central
- 4th Place - Mason Harris of O`Gorman
- 5th Place - Cody Opitz of West Central
- 6th Place - Myles Yitagesu of Sioux Falls Washington
1st Place Match
- Rollie French (Vermillion) 4-0, Jr. over Rip Siemonsma (O`Gorman) 3-1, So. (Dec 10-8)
3rd Place Match
- Gabe Gebhard (West Central) 4-1, Sr. over Mason Harris (O`Gorman) 3-2, Jr. (Fall 1:53)
5th Place Match
- Cody Opitz (West Central) 3-2, Jr. over Myles Yitagesu (Sioux Falls Washington) 2-3, Jr. (Dec 9-4)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Gavin Pischke of West Central
- 2nd Place - Braden Petersen of Sioux Falls Lincoln
- 3rd Place - Noah Duran of Sioux Falls Jefferson
- 4th Place - Tayten Gran of Sioux Falls Washington
- 5th Place - Tate Visser of Brandon Valley
- 6th Place - Daniel Vazquez of O`Gorman
1st Place Match
- Gavin Pischke (West Central) 3-0, Sr. over Braden Petersen (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 2-1, Sr. (Fall 0:32)
3rd Place Match
- Noah Duran (Sioux Falls Jefferson) 3-1, So. over Tayten Gran (Sioux Falls Washington) 1-2, Jr. (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match
- Tate Visser (Brandon Valley) 2-2, So. over Daniel Vazquez (O`Gorman) 0-3, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)
