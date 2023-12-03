WWII submarine veteran celebrates 100th birthday

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A World War II veteran celebrated a milestone on Saturday that few people have reached.

“I had to fight to get in. I was rejected a couple times. I had a friend talk me into volunteering for submarine duty. A couple times I regretted that,” Jim Black said.

Jim joined the Navy in 1942 and all joking aside, he is proud of his time in the “silent service.”

He served on three submarines until he was honorably discharged in 1946. Just as impressive as his service to his country, he is recognized in Yankton for his involvement in the community, notably playing a role in the Discovery Bridge project and the dedication of the USS Scorpion Memorial on the Missouri River.

“Greatest generation ever. I mean, the words all sum it up. The World War II veterans and Jim being possibly the last known World War II submarine veteran in South Dakota,” said Kent Winter, the Base Commander with the US Submarine Veterans Scorpion Base chapter.

Members of the US Submarine Veterans Inc. group in Sioux Falls, the USS Scorpion SS-278 Base organized the early birthday celebration for a fellow submarine sailor.

“Not many of our guys make 100 and this was a real special occasion. We’re looking forward to hopefully many more for him,” Winter said.

Jim will officially celebrate 100 years on January 22, but on Saturday, he was given plenty of time to think about the incredible life he’s lived and the lives he left an impact on.

“I look back and I’ve been very, very lucky,” Jim expressed. “Things have gone well for me and my family and I appreciate it. I have had a lot of people appreciate things I’ve done and that really surprises me.”

