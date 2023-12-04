Aberdeen house fire under investigation

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A damaging fire at a single-family residence in Aberdeen is under investigation.

According to Aberdeen Fire Rescue, the call came in at 2:51 p.m. on Sunday, December 3. The structure fire was located on the 200 block of 7th Ave SE

When crews arrived, heavy smoke had spread through the entire structure and fire could be seen from the rear of the home.

The fire was quickly knocked down and four occupants and two pets were able to evacuate. There was significant fire, smoke and water damage throughout the residence, and the home in uninhabitable. The residents of the home are now being assisted by the Red Cross. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

