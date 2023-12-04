Dense fog and slippery roads will make for a slow commute

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for eastern parts of the region until 9 a.m. Monday. Expect visibility to be reduced to less than a half mile in some areas, and freezing fog may lead to slick road conditions. Make sure you give yourself plenty of extra time for your morning commute! We should see this fog clear out by this afternoon, which will allow our temperatures to warm to the upper 30s and low 40s.

A clipper system will move into the region through the day today and bring chances for some scattered rain and snow showers. While we won’t see much in terms of rain or snowfall accumulations, it will still be enough to make roads slick in some spots! A strong northwest wind is also expected along the Missouri River as this system moves through. A Wind Advisory has been issued for central parts of South Dakota starting at noon and ending around 9 p.m. Wind gusts up to 45 mph will be possible.

Highs for the week ahead will be in the 40s and even some 50s will return by the middle of this week! Much of the week ahead is looking dry, but we’re keeping an eye on another system that will pass through over the weekend, bringing snow and rain chances for much of the viewing area.

