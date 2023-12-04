Avera Medical Minute
Experts discuss city’s economy at Sioux Falls Rotary meeting

The group says they believe the interest rate hikes are done for the near future, and if interest rates go down, that would be an advantage for the city.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Local financial officials met at the Sioux Falls Rotary Club on Monday to discuss the city’s future when it comes to the economy.

The group says they believe the interest rate hikes are done for the near future, and if interest rates go down, that would be an advantage for the city.

The leaders also discussed what consumers should look for in 2024.

“Consumers are going to want to continue to earn some money on their deposits and businesses, and consumers are going to pay close attention to what they are paying on their loans because when interest rates are where they are — higher than they had been historically for a long period of time — it’s just more impactful to their situation,” said Jason Herrboldt, chief banking officer for First Bank and Trust.

Leaders said they believe South Dakota is well positioned for the next few years regardless of where interest rates go.

