How to find the best Christmas lights in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A map has been created highlighting the best Christmas displays in Sioux Falls and the most efficient route to take to see them all.

Josh Hayes has been creating a Christmas light map for several years and this year, he’s partnered with Faith Temple Food Giveaway and Eat Well Mobile Market to help them collect donations from those who utilize the map.

The map includes more than 20 locations that can be visited in just a few hours. The locations were scouted from Black Friday until December 1.

The map and more information can be found here.

