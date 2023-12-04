Jacks & Coyotes get nationally televised playoff games on ESPN and KSFY

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Yesterday South Dakota and South Dakota State each won rousing home games to advance in the FCS Playoffs on the same day for the first time ever.

And if you thought that was fun, how about we do it again next Saturday in front of national television audiences?

The schedule for the FCS Quarterfinals next week was released by the NCAA This morning, and next Saturday will feature a State-U doubleheader of sorts that will be nationally televised!

Top seed SDSU will host 8 seed Villanova at 11 AM in Dana J. Dykhouse in a game that will be televised live on ESPN.

Then at 1:30 the #3 seed Coyotes will host North Dakota State at the Dakota Dome live on KSFY.

And that means that our Road to Frisco One Hour Live Pregame Show WILL be back on Saturday morning to get you ready for a big time day of quarterfinal action.

Mark and Zach will be live from Brookings at 9 AM on KSFY ahead of the Jackrabbits game with Villanova and Cooper will be down in Vermillion.

We’ll have plenty of interviews with the players and coaches, features, insights and FUN as this remarkable and historic season of college football in the Rushmore State rolls on!

