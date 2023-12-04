Lego display of Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls bringing joy to passers-by

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You may have seen a unique creation from the South Dakota Lego Users Group at Siouxpercon 2023. Based in Sioux Falls, “SoDaLUG” has been bringing together a community of adult hobbyists in Eastern South Dakota, Northwestern Iowa, Southwestern Minnesota, and Northwestern Nebraska for nearly two years.

“It’s something that I’ve been passionate about for a long time and a few years ago I figured there had to be other people that were interested and turns out there was,” explained Josh Nilson, the President of the club.

For a time, Nilson would commute to Omaha, Nebraska to participate in a Lego users group before starting his own. They now have 35 regular members. Adults united by Legos. Builders with different materials. Artists with a different canvas.

“The goal of the club with some of the creations we’re doing is honestly just to get people in the community to know that we exist,” said Nilson. “We’d love to continue growing our membership. The more people we have, the more ideas we have. The more ideas, the better things we can create in the future.”

Their most recent project which was displayed at Siouxpercon 2023 was a nod to the city they call home on meeting nights. Seven builders collaborated on a model of the iconic 200 block of Phillips Avenue in Downtown Sioux Falls. The six builders who worked with Nilson were Tanner Reuland, Jennifer Akers, Eric Duchossois, Matt Hall, Mark Streff and Andrew Wilen. Each builder worked on an individual building and then they put them together.

“It’s intensely rewarding to take something you’ve made, something you’ve put heart and effort into and that your friends have as well and see the reactions of the community,” Nilson said. “Especially when you get to build something that is known in the community like building a chunk of downtown Sioux Falls. The vast majority of people who came in and looked at it would see it and almost immediately recognize it as part of Sioux Falls and so they spent a lot more time looking at it.”

After bringing the display to a few other locations, they worked with Zandbroz Variety to bring it back to its brick-by-brick original, taking the art to their inspiration for one month only.

“This for us has been an effort of love in proving to ourselves that we can do really interesting things and we can take stuff out of our minds and create something new that other people seem to continually enjoy,” Nilson said with a smile.

The final day that the artwork will be on display in the middle of the Zandbroz storefront is New Year’s Eve. After that, the South Dakota Lego Users Group doesn’t quite know what they’re going to do with the piece, but one option that’s on the table is adding onto it and building even more downtown Sioux Falls landmarks.

The South Dakota Lego Users Group meets monthly and holds events throughout the year. Their next event will be on December 16th at the downtown Siouxland Library and it includes multiple classes for people of any age to learn more about Lego builds. To get involved in the club you can connect on Facebook or contact southdakotalug@gmail.com.

