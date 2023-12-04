Avera Medical Minute
Logan Storley hosts youth wrestling camp at Sanford Pentagon

Webster native comes home to talk and teach kids
MMA fighter comes back to home state
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In the world of mixed martial arts fighting, Logan Storley is always chasing a championship. Yet the Webster native always has time to come home and kids who hope to follow his example.

Storley was in Sioux Falls getting back to his wrestling roots this afternoon at the Sanford Pentagon holding a youth camp. After all he doesn’t feel too far removed from being in their shoes.

And Logan wants them to know that there’s more to the sport than whether or not your hand is raised in victory at the end.

As for his MMA future, Bellator and the Professional Fighters League just had a merger and Storley is waiting to see what’s coming up in the next 3 to four months.

