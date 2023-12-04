Avera Medical Minute
Meet a Rescue Monday: Cookie

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The star of this week’s Meet a Rescue Monday is Cookie, an 18-week-old shepherd mix from B-Squad Dog Rescue.

When Cookie arrived at B-Squad, it was originally believed that she had a broken pelvis. Veterinarians determed that her pelvis wasn’t broken, but she might have a neurological issue that makes her unable to jump and just a little wobbly.

Despite her obstacles, Cookie is a sweet and loving pup. Contact B-Squad to find out more on how to adopt Cookie.

