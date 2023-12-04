Avera Medical Minute
Mentoring Moment: Mentor role trickles down to next generations

Spencer Moore and Braxton Christians share their mentor and mentee relationship that has developed over the past year.
Spencer Moore and Braxton Christians share their mentor and mentee relationship that has developed over the past year.(Dakota News Now Staff)
By Sam Wright
Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Spencer Moore is familiar with volunteering his time and being a mentor for others. His father worked as a mentor through TeamMates while growing up in Nebraska. After moving around the country, Spencer found his way to Sioux Falls and ended up establishing a mentor relationship with Braxton Christians. The responsibility of being there every Tuesday for Braxton is something that gives him energy and is an awesome thing to do in the middle of the day. “It’s just really fulfilling to see that consistent building and to have that special bond with him that I don’t really have with anybody else,” Moore said. “It doesn’t have to be anything specific, it’s just being there.” Braxton looks forward to speaking with Spencer during their weekly visit and playing either basketball or board games.

