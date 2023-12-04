Nebraska sheriff shaves his head to support granddaughter fighting cancer

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - Cancer can affect any family at any time, and this was the case for a Northeast Nebraska sheriff whose granddaughter was diagnosed with cancer.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger recently shared the news that his 5-year-old granddaughter, Kinsley, is fighting Leukemia. Unger said that after Kinsley was diagnosed, she was forced to stop going to kindergarten due to the treatment process. He also shared that Kinsley’s mother had to leave her job to take care of her full-time.

“I truly see how lucky she is to live in a small town like Ponca, Nebraska where the community has rallied around [Kinsley] and her family,” said Unger in an online statement.

To show support for his granddaughter, Unger shaved his head the morning of Monday, Dec. 4.

“Kinsley has asked her ‘Papa’ to shave his head as she loses her hair quickly from the weekly chemotherapy treatments in Sioux Falls,” said Unger.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger before and after he got his head shaved in support of his granddaughter, Kinsley. (Stanton County Sheriff's Office)

The family continues to ask for support as Kinsley was re-admitted Sunday, Dec. 3 to Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls due to complications with her chemo treatments.

To see Unger’s full announcement on Kinsley’s diagnosis, follow this link.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.