Sioux City Police respond to two overnight shootings

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Police were called to two shootings on Sunday night and into early Monday morning.

On Sunday night just before midnight, officers responded to a shooting located on the 500 block of 9th Street at an apartment complex.

Then at 2:40 a.m. on Monday, police were called for another report of a shooting.

This second shooting was located at the Dean Apartments on the 1700 block of Nebraska Street in downtown Sioux City.

Police have not said if there are any injuries or the status of the victims.

We will have more information here as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.