Sioux Falls man sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2022 carjacking crime

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man has been convicted of Conspiracy to Commit Carjacking and Use and Brandishing of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence for an incident that took place last spring.

The sentencing took place on Nov. 30 in Sioux Falls.

Jose Uribe, age 26, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

He was also ordered to pay $200 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Uribe was indicted for Carjacking, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, and Brandishing a Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence by a federal grand jury in August of 2022.

He pleaded guilty on Sept. 11, 2023.

According to court documents, on or about May 31 of last year, Uribe — working with two others — was given a ride by another individual.

“During the ride, Uribe pointed a shotgun at that person and demanded the person get out of the car. Uribe and the other two conspirators then drove away in the car, later fleeing from law enforcement in the vehicle and on foot,” according to the Department of Justice.

Information is provided by the United States Department of Justice.

