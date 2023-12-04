Sioux Falls Police respond to bank break-in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police were on the scene of a break-in at First Premier Bank early Monday morning.

We spoke with Mason Natole, an employee at a neighboring gas station who was the one to notify the police. Around 2 a.m., he was alerted by two customers who had seen two suspects scratching at the windows of the bank on 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue.

“As I’m calling the cops, I’m talking to them and I see the light turn off and the guy is still outside,” said Natole.

The two customers and Natole got a closer look and saw two windows broken. The suspect that was outside the building asked them not to call the police, but law enforcement arrived shortly after. Natole said they were immediately able to take the first suspect into custody.

“I’m like, ‘Hey, there might be a second guy.’ And as I’m talking to the cops, giving them my statement, we look into the third floor and there’s a dude staring us at the window,” said Natole.

It has not been confirmed whether the person inside the building was a suspect or if they have been taken into custody. Natole said police told him the first suspect had a knife, which classified the crime as an armed robbery.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more details as they become available. Sioux Falls Police Department briefing will take place at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.