Stampede’s weekend matchups to feature teddy bears, Star Wars

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede is bringing back its annual Teddy Bear Toss night and hosting a Star Wars costume contest during their games against the Muskegon Lumberjacks this weekend.

On Friday, December 8, the puck drops at 7:05 p.m. and the annual Teddy Bear Toss will take place.

The next night, the puck drops at 6:05 p.m. and attendees are encouraged to wear Star Wars costumes for a chance to win as the best-dressed fan.

Kristen Farris stopped by Dakota News Now to discuss the fun crowd elements more.

