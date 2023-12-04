Avera Medical Minute
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Self-motivated student at Parker High School

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week is a motivated senior at Parker High School, Parker Lessman.

Parker Lessman says it’s been great growing up in the Parker school system.

“It’s pretty comfortable at this school. This is my 13th year — a lot of the teachers are the same teachers. A lot of my classmates are the classmates I’ve had since kindergarten. It’s a small school, but we’re all pretty close,” Parker said.

Parker is a 4.0 student who’s very self-motivated.

“I’m definitely glad I pushed myself. There was no reason not to push myself, and I definitely had the resources and people around me to make me successful,” Parker said.

“Parker is the type of student that will always do what’s asked of her, and she’s always going to go above and beyond on everything that she does,” said Cullen Mack, Parker’s social studies teacher.

She’s also very active in a number of activities.

“I’m in FFA. I just did an employment skills competition where I placed second. I also do food science through FFA. I’m the co-leader of FCA. I’m in 4H. I’m in quiz bowl and math club, radio quiz bowl. I’m also the vice president of the choir,” Parker said.

Parker plans to go to the University of Sioux Falls to major in nursing.

“It’s just such a broad field. There are so many things you can do with nursing. I just like being in the health field. I’m really interested in working in the emergency room right now. It seems really interesting to me — the fast pace and all the interesting stuff that you’ll be able to learn there,” Parker said.

“She’s going to be missed here because she’s a staple of the Parker community and the Parker School District,” said Mack.

For being named our Scholar of the Week, Parker gets a $250 scholarship from the Southeastern Electric Cooperative, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

