Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

VIDEO: Driver leads police on chase while towing mobile home

A driver led Missouri authorities on a chase while hauling an entire mobile home. (CNN, WFXT, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS PD, ROCKLAND PD, ANN ARBOR PD, ISP)
By Gabe Swartz and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - It’s not often police pursue an oversized load, but on Thanksgiving night, officers in Missouri did.

Excelsior Springs Police released dashcam footage Tuesday of an attempted traffic stop. The truck they tried to pull over was towing a mobile home. When it failed to stop, police began a pursuit, KCTV reports.

Video voiced over by Sgt. Craven discusses the pursuit of a driver who had been “traveling all over the roadway.” Officers attempted and failed to use stop sticks but eventually were able to stop the man and take him into custody.

The driver was going about 30 miles per hour, Craven said. His truck and mobile home were damaged in the chase.

“It’s not every day that officers find themselves in a pursuit with a house,” police wrote on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died on Saturday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash in Hutchinson County, five...
Single-vehicle accident near Freeman leaves teenager dead
Crash graphic
One dead after two-vehicle crash near Mitchell
The green "Minneopa State Park" sign outside of Mankato, Minn.
19-year-old dies after being trapped in landslide at Minneopa State Park
SDSU & USD hosting nationally televised FCS Quarterfinal games on ESPN & KSFY
Jacks & Coyotes get nationally televised playoff games on ESPN and KSFY
Popular online retailer Shein has been hosting pop-up shops nationally and set up in the mall...
Online retailer Shein hosts pop-up shop at the Empire Mall

Latest News

Citizens in Khan Younis, Gaza, walk next to building remains on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Israel orders mass evacuations as it widens offensive; Palestinians are running out of places to go
Students eating lunch
Matters of the State: Hungry students; SD Dems’ 2024 priorities; ‘Freedom Works Here’ hurdles
A driver led Missouri authorities on a chase while hauling an entire mobile home. (CNN, WFXT,...
Take a look: Police chase mobile home after driver towing it flees traffic stop
In this photo provided by Japan Coast Guard, debris believed to be from a U.S. military Osprey...
Divers have found wreckage, remains from Osprey aircraft that crashed off Japan, US Air Force says