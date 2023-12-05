Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

92-year-old survives after colliding with semi while attempting U-turn, police say

A semi collided with a car attempting to make a U-turn.
A semi collided with a car attempting to make a U-turn.(Michigan State Police)
By Samantha Sayles and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - A 92-year-old man is one of two people who survived after his vehicle collided with a semitruck Tuesday in Michigan.

Michigan State Police said the man was driving westbound on Interstate 94 in Washtenaw County just before 8 a.m. when he attempted to make a U-turn on the expressway. His vehicle was then struck by a semi traveling eastbound.

Police said the semi was hauling about 70,000 car batteries when the crash occurred.

After the collision, the semi left the roadway before overturning.

The drivers of both vehicles were sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The lanes of eastbound I-94 were closed down to one lane as emergency crews worked on the crash.

Police said there was no leakage from the batteries since they were all intact.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux Falls Police respond to bank break-in
One arrested after Sioux Falls bank burglary
Mitchell Tech logo
Mitchell Tech whistleblower files suit after termination
SDSU & USD hosting nationally televised FCS Quarterfinal games on ESPN & KSFY
Jacks & Coyotes get nationally televised playoff games on ESPN and KSFY
One person died on Saturday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash in Hutchinson County, five...
Single-vehicle accident near Freeman leaves teenager dead
The school principal said Buruk Mehari and his mother were two of the four victims who died in...
Middle school student, mother killed in crash

Latest News

Troops with thre Israeli Defense Forces continue to operate on the ground in the Gaza Strip on...
Israel moves into Gaza’s second-largest city and intensifies strikes in bloody new phase of the war
FILE - Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Tuesday, June 6,...
Prince Harry challenges the decision to strip him of security in Britain after he moved to US
Smoke rises over a neighborhood where Virginia police say a house exploded as officers were...
Cause sought of explosion that leveled a home as police tried to serve a warrant
Police and animal services on scene of deadly dog attack
6-year-old boy killed, woman injured in dog attack