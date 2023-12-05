Be aware when buying from social media ads

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The clock is ticking to get all of your shopping done for the holidays. But how you decide to buy those gifts may put you at risk. The Better Business Bureau is sounding the alarm, drawing attention to potentially dangerous social media ads.

”A little bit of research on the front end can save you a whole lot of problems on the back end,” Jessie Schmidt said, the regional vice president of the Better Business Bureau.

Schmidt says, that when it comes to social media, you’re susceptible from a variety of channels.

”That ad can come to you via Facebook, Instagram, there’s thousands of ads on TikTok,” Schmidt said.

Some things that can draw in victims is the promise that your proceeds go to charity or if there is a free trial.

Another common grab is when popular items such as a designer handbag or a jersey are listed at substantially lower prices.

”You think you’re going to get your nephew or niece the perfect jersey that they’ve wanted and it shows up and it’s three sizes too small because it’s a counterfeit good not made by the authorized organization,” Schmidt said.

In the world of targeted advertising, once you’ve clicked on one fake ad, you will likely begin seeing a lot more.

”It’s always good if you think you’ve gone this rabbit hole to take a minute go clear your cache, make sure that there’s nothing in there that’s going to continue to send this information to you,” Schmidt said.

If you do make a purchase-- Schmidt recommends using a credit card.

”You have some recourse to reach out to your credit card company if you’ve used a credit card. If you’ve used a credit card it’s just like giving them cash for a transaction,” Schmidt said.

Other red flags to be on the lookout for include: limited-time offers, a company with a history of complaints, or a shop that doesn’t have a brick-and-mortar.

”Take a step back take a look at the facts and really do some analysis to figure out if it’s a great deal of if it’s the booby price,” Schmidt said.

If you believe you have been the victim of the scam or would like to report a cloned website you can do so on the Better Business Bureau Website.

