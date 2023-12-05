Avera Medical Minute
Buzzing for Books: Winter Reading Program & top reads with Siouxland Libraries

Each winter, Siouxland Libraries invites Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County residents of all...
Each winter, Siouxland Libraries invites Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County residents of all ages to get cozy and read for its winter reading program.(Siouxland Libraries)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Emily Harris joined Dakota News Now to talk about the Winter Reading Program that kicked off this week at Siouxland Libraries, as well as some exciting books to check out!

The following books were highlighted:

“The Seven Year Slip” by Ashley Poston

“A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” by Holly Jackson

“Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel

“Lovecraft Country” by Matt Ruff

