Buzzing for Books: Winter Reading Program & top reads with Siouxland Libraries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Emily Harris joined Dakota News Now to talk about the Winter Reading Program that kicked off this week at Siouxland Libraries, as well as some exciting books to check out!

The following books were highlighted:

“The Seven Year Slip” by Ashley Poston

“A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” by Holly Jackson

“Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel

“Lovecraft Country” by Matt Ruff

