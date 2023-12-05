Avera Medical Minute
Christmas at the Cathedral to return for 27th year

Christmas at the Cathedral to return for 27th year
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 27th annual Christmas at the Cathedral, which includes six concerts, will return to the Cathedral of St. Joseph.

The event takes place December 14-17, and the theme this year is “The Heavens Declare.”

Christmas at the Cathedral President Mark Conzemius joined Dakota News Now to discuss more about the event.

