Christmas tree shortage forces Sioux Falls retailers to pine for supply

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s exactly three weeks from Christmas Day, and if you’re still hoping to buy a natural Christmas tree in the Sioux Falls area, you may want to act soon.

And, you may be barking up the wrong tree, depending on where you shop.

One retailer Dakota News Now talked to on Monday is sapped for the season, while another is ever-so-greener than last year.

At noon, Oakridge Nursery in Brandon had exactly two available trees — both about six feet tall, shorter than most desire — sitting all alone in the corner of its indoor tree garden behind their main facility.

“Usually, this building would be full this time of year,” Daemon Coughlin, Oakridge Nursery co-owner Daemon Coughlin said. “Everything would be off the ground and inside and we’d have a good selection of 40 to 50 trees left.”

About 150 trees came in the weekend before Thanksgiving, and less than 10 stood available just a week later.

The number of families pining for the real thing has climbed the last few years. It’s a nationwide trend, according to a survey from Real Christmas Tree board.

”I think it’s just the old fashioned (idea of) having the real tree inside, having the smell inside, the family going out to pick out that Christmas tree versus just pulling the box out of the garage and putting it together,” said Coughlin.

But that doesn’t jive with another nationwide trend — the supply of trees that typically adorn living rooms over the Christmas season has been chopped down.

Oakridge has bought trees from the same supplier in Minnesota for over 20 years, but one of the supplier’s handful of tree growers recently retired. There are no new growers for the supplier to collect trees from, which means fewer trees for stores like Oakridge.

This follows the nationwide trend for farms of all kinds. More farmers are retiring. Fewer people want to take over those farms, so the farms get sold.

“That’s what you’re seeing a lot throughout the country,” said Lewis Drug’s lawn and garden buyer Doug Schroeder. “Less growers, so less supply, and so that created a little bit of a shortage.”

Lewis Drug had the same supplier from Wisconsin for about 30 years, but that company decided to make like a tree and leave the industry this year.

That didn’t stump Schroeder, who barked up the right tree — a brand new supplier in Michigan.

And wood you believe it? —

”We were blessed to go into the season with more than we had last year,” said Schroeder.

How did Lewis buck this evergreen trend and plant new roots with the dealer in Michigan? It was able to purchase the minimum quantity required to do business, and that is paying off.

“(The new dealer) is well-established, they’re one of the largest in the country and one of the best quality companies in the country,” Schroeder said. “Just a great thing.”

Schroeder said the trees are selling fast.

“We have a great supply, but if you look at last Friday, what we had for trees, and you look now, a lot went out the lot this last weekend,” Schroeder said. “Usually, by the week before Christmas, you won’t see trees left at Lewis.”

The regional chain has 11 stores — eight in the Sioux Falls area, plus Madison, Brookings, and Huron — and most of them sell Christmas trees.

“We do move our product around,” Schroeder said. “So, if we do have a store that is getting a little bit scarce, we will adjust our quantities around.”

Meanwhile, back at Oakridge, Coughlin didn’t seem to concerned that he didn’t have any more trees to move. The quick sellout meant a quieter December for his staff. But, he plans on branching out to soon find a new dealers for Christmas 2024 before next year’s supplies sell out.

Of course, there are still several artificial trees that are on sale at Oakridge and other nurseries.

They don’t quite smell the same, but they are lower maintenance. Fewer pine needles to scrape from the carpet or sweep from the floor. Plus, they’re less of a fire hazard.

Do you remember what fictional character Clark Griswold went through in the movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation went through? For one, he trudged his wife and two teenage children through several inches of snow in a tree forest to pick the perfect tree. It led to daughter Audry’s hypothermia.

Once it was in the Griswold’s living room, Clark’s cousin Eddie’s dog Snot kept drinking from the bowl of water that kept the tree hydrated. Once the tree went dry, Clark’s uncle Lewis lit a cigar and threw the match at the tree, setting it on fire.

Neither that nor the 10 percent average rise in Christmas tree costs has seemed to stop Americans from attempting to bring the wood... home.

Coughlin said that because natural tree demand has been on the rise the last few years, new batches are being planted by some growers. But, we’ll have to wait fir a while for them to be ready.

“They started planting more tree two or three years ago, but to get a seven-or-eight-foot Christmas tree, it takes six to eight years,” Coughlin said. “So, if they planted them years ago, we still have another good four years left.”

