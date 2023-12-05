Avera Medical Minute
Iconic Dutch Bakery in Orange City closing after 49 years

By Clayton Anderson
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - After almost 50 years of selling sweet treats in Orange City, Iowa, the Dutch Bakery is closing its doors.

For the last 15 years, it has been a “labor of love” for Dutch Bakery owner Loren Mulder, with an emphasis on the labor because this former farmer has spent early mornings and long days serving up tasty pastries and doughnuts to hungry locals.

“I’ve always, I’ve always taken pride in what I did here, I’ve always enjoyed working at the bakery. And it was really hard to decide that it was time to quit,” said Mulder.

Mulder said it had been amazing to own the Dutch Bakery, but it was time to close.

“I love what I’m doing. And I would I would love to stay here, I’m 63,” said Mulder. “I’d like to have worked here for another seven years or so, but now the reality is, it’s getting close to not profitable.”

For Mulder, the perfect recipe for his business was a lot of passion and hard work but the work is also something that has caught up to him physically and mentally with long, physical hours on the job.

The end of December will be the last chance the public will have to go to the Dutch bakery and get staples like the almond patty and the Dutch letter that have made this bakery famous, and an institution

For customer Michael Hollinga, who regularly meets a group of friends for coffee and conversation at the Dutch Bakery, the business meant more than just the pastries.

“We come in here we meet, we talk to each other, we make friendships, we share ideas, sometimes we share rumors, and its means a lot,” Hollinga said. “We’re very sad to see that as closing.

Also gone when the bakery closes a little piece of Dutch heritage and history

“We really felt like we were a service to the community in that way and keeping those Dutch traditions alive,” said Mulder.

Mulder plans to close the bakery, for good, on Dec. 30. He plans to sell the building, and auction off all the bakery’s equipment.

