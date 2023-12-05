Lava’s Coffee & The Sandlot host Old Fashioned Christmas event

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lava’s Coffee’s annual Old Fashioned Christmas is set to take place Saturday, Dec. 9.

Laura Klenk with Lava’s Coffee and Jaclyn Small with The Sandlot joined Dakota News Now to discuss the holiday event they are co-hosting.

The Dec. 9 event runs from 9 a.m. until noon at Lava’s Coffee in Harrisburg.

The day features crafts, face painting, carriage rides, and photos with Santa!

