Lava’s Coffee & The Sandlot host Old Fashioned Christmas event

Laura Klenk with Lava Coffee and Jaclyn Small with The Sandlot joined Dakota News Now to discuss the holiday event they are co-hosting this weekend.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lava’s Coffee’s annual Old Fashioned Christmas is set to take place Saturday, Dec. 9.

The Dec. 9 event runs from 9 a.m. until noon at Lava’s Coffee in Harrisburg.

The day features crafts, face painting, carriage rides, and photos with Santa!

More information can be found here.

