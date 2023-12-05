Avera Medical Minute
LIVE @ 1 p.m.: Noem delivers annual budget address

(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem will deliver the 2023 budget address in the South Dakota House of Representatives Tuesday afternoon.

With the address, Noem will unveil her budget proposal for the remainder of Fiscal Year 2024 and Fiscal Year 2025.

According to Noem’s office, the governor will discuss the state’s economy, prioritizing people over projects, and the importance of conservative fiscal policies.

The address can be viewed live using the link below at 1 p.m. thanks to South Dakota Public Broadcasting.

sdpb.org/live/

